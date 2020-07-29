Tulane releases return to campus plan

NEW ORLEANS – On Wednesday, Tulane released their return to campuses plan for students, faculty, and staff.

COVID-19 testing is a core part of the Tulane Return to Campus plans, along with daily symptom checking, contact tracing, physical distancing, mandatory face coverings and good hygiene.

Starting this week, emails will be sent to the Tulane community to prompt test scheduling. Do not call or email to schedule testing until you’ve received a notification email.

Daily text messages will be sent to encourage symptom-checking by all members of the Tulane community. More information can be found on the Return to Campus website.

Return Testing

Tulane University is requiring all faculty, staff and students to complete COVID-19 testing prior to their return to campus. Initial return testing for faculty, staff and students will begin July 28, 2020, and end Aug.18, 2020.

Monthly Testing

Beginning Aug. 19, 2020, the first day of classes, COVID-19 testing frequency will be monthly. A random sample of individuals from across campus will be selected daily and directed to schedule a testing appointment at one of Tulane’s testing centers.

Testing Details

Participation in return testing and monthly testing is required. Beginning July 28, 2020, emails will be sent to faculty, staff and students with directions to schedule COVID-19 testing services. We have a planned schedule to test over the next several weeks. You will receive an email notification when it is your time to schedule a test. Faculty, staff and students who are working remotely or are out of state and learning remotely for the entire semester, will not be tested. If you fall into this category, please email CHTestResults@wave.tulane.edu to unsubscribe to testing reminders. For the monthly COVID-19 testing program, records or results will not be accepted from outside providers. The testing must be performed at one of Tulane’s testing sites. Test results are being processed by the Tulane School of Medicine Laboratory. We expect results to be returned within 24-36 hours. You will receive an email and/or phone call with your results. If you test positive for COVID-19, Campus Health will help you determine whether to isolate/quarantine at home. Tulane Contact Tracers will also contact you to determine any close contacts that may need to be notified and determine what areas on campus may need to be disinfected. This testing program is for asymptomatic individuals (people without symptoms of COVID-19). If you are feeling ill or experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, please contact your healthcare provider for evaluation. There are testing locations uptown and downtown — you can schedule testing at either location. All previous voluntary testing programs have been discontinued, including drive-up testing at the Student Health Center.