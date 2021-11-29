Tulane reaffirms commitment to lease portion of revamped Charity Hospital

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Tulane University plans to be fully moved in to at least a third of the new Charity Hospital Project.

Tulane reaffirmed its commitment on Monday to lease a section of the 20-story building that has sat empty since Hurricane Katrina struck in 2005.

The project will culminate with a complete renovation that not only adds Tulane as a core tenant with space for research, teaching and administration, but also creates a mixed-use development for both residential and commercial use.