Tulane reaffirms commitment to lease portion of revamped Charity Hospital

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Tulane University plans to be fully moved in to at least a third of the new Charity Hospital Project.

Tulane reaffirmed its commitment on Monday to lease a section of the 20-story building that has sat empty since Hurricane Katrina struck in 2005.

The project will culminate with a complete renovation that not only adds Tulane as a core tenant with space for research, teaching and administration, but also creates a mixed-use development for both residential and commercial use.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Remarkable Women

Popular

Latest News

More News