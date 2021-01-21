Tulane professor takes the big chop for pediatric cancer research

NEW ORLEANS— Sam Landry is a professor and researcher at the Tulane School of Medicine who’s work in the lab is T cell immunology, in hopes of developing methods to assist our bodies fight disease.

Landry says, “Certainly the immune system is the most powerful, the most specific remedy we have for things that attack us biologically.”

Landry also says that his work gives him an appreciation of how difficult the task is to find answers and cures to sicknesses that plague us. That’s one of the reasons why he’s decides to chop his locks of 4 years as both a donation for wigs to be made for kids with pediatric cancer, and to raise money for St. Baldrick’s.

Dr. Tami Singleton, Chief of Pediatric Hematology for the Louisiana Center for Advanced Medicine says, “Right here in the city, Children’s Hospital, Ochsner Hospital for Children, where our kids are going where they have cancer, all of those dollars are going directly back into the community to help children with cancer.”

Las night the witching hour arrived and Landry’s wife Kayala did the honors of the big chop.

In addition to making an awesome donation of hair and money for the non-profit, Landry stated that he felt a bit different,”Lighter! (laughs) Now it’s delightful!”

Click here to support Sam Landry’s St. Baldricks efforts.



