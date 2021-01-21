Tulane Men’s Basketball’s Road Game at Tulsa Postponed

NEW ORLEANS – The American Athletic Conference has announced that the Tulane University men’s basketball team’s road game scheduled for Saturday, January 23 at 2 p.m. (CT) at Tulsa been postponed due to positive COVID-19 cases and the ensuing contact tracing of student-athletes at Tulane.
Rescheduling information has not been determined.
Next on the Green Wave’s schedule is a home contest against nationally-ranked Houston on Thursday, January 28. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m., at Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse, and the game will be televised nationally on ESPN2.
{Courtesy: Press Release from Tulane Athletics}