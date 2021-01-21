Tulane Men’s Basketball’s Road Game at Tulsa Postponed

NASHVILLE, TN – MARCH 16: Head coach Ron Hunter of the Georgia State Panthers looks on against the Cincinnati Bearcats during the game in the first round of the 2018 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena on March 16, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS – The American Athletic Conference has announced that the Tulane University men’s basketball team’s road game scheduled for Saturday, January 23 at 2 p.m. (CT) at Tulsa been postponed due to positive COVID-19 cases and the ensuing contact tracing of student-athletes at Tulane.



Rescheduling information has not been determined.



Next on the Green Wave’s schedule is a home contest against nationally-ranked Houston on Thursday, January 28. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m., at Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse, and the game will be televised nationally on ESPN2.



FOLLOW ON SOCIAL MEDIA

For behind-the-scenes coverage, follow Tulane men’s basketball (@GreenWaveMBB) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

{Courtesy: Press Release from Tulane Athletics}