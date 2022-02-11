NEW ORLEANS – The Tulane University men’s basketball team returns to action on Saturday at 1 p.m. CT, as it faces off against the Temple Owls for an American Athletic Conference matchup inside Avron B. Fogelman Arena in The Devlin Fieldhouse.



The Green Wave’s matchup with Temple will be aired live on ESPN+. Fans also can listen to the game live on the radio by tuning into 104.1 The Spot or by CLICKING HERE. Tulane’s “Voice of the Green Wave” Corey Gloor will call the action live.

STARTING FIVE

1. The Tulane University men’s basketball team returns to action on Saturday as it welcomes Temple to Uptown. The contest will mark the teams’ first meeting this year. The game will tipoff at 1 p.m. CT and will be aired live on ESPN+.

2. The Green Wave enters their contest with Temple after dropping a hard fought contest in Memphis, 80-69. The Green Wave will look to get their eighth conference win of the season, their most conference wins since joining the American Athletic Conference at the start of the 2014-15 campaign.

3. Tulane is 5-1 at home in conference play, their best home record since joining the American Athletic Conference at the start of the 2014-15 campaign.

4. This season, head coach Ron Hunter ‘s staff welcomes back six letter winners, six newcomers and three starters, including preseason All-American Athletic Conference honoree Jaylen Forbes . Forbes is one of three players on the team, averaging 10-or-more points per game. Freshman Jalen Cook leads the team with 18.9 points per game – a figure that ranks second in the American Athletic Conference. As a team, Tulane is averaging 72.9 points per game and connecting at a 43.7 percent clip.

5. The Green Wave have won the turnover battle in 18 of their 20 games this season. During the 2020-21 campaign, Tulane won the turnover battle in 19 of its 23 contests last season while also forcing opponents into at least 15 mishaps on 11 occasions. During the 2019-20 campaign, the Green Wave committed equal or fewer turnovers than its opponents in 28 of 30 contests while ranking in the top 20 nationally in turnover margin (+4.2).



THE SERIES

• These teams last met on Jan. 31, 2021, with Tulane taking the game 81-64. Jaylen Forbes led the offense for the Green Wave with 23 points.

• Tulane has not beaten the Owls at home since joining the American Athletic Conference.

• Ron Hunter earned is 2-2 against Temple as the Tulane head coach.

TULANE BY THE NUMBERS

247 ­ – Tulane has made at least one 3-point field goal in 247 consecutive games. The last time the Green Wave failed to do so came on Jan. 16, 2014 at home against Louisiana Tech when they went 0-for-14 from outside.

128 – Jalen Cook leads the American Athletic Conference in field goals made with 128.

51.7 – Forward Kevin Cross is second in the American Athletic Conference in field goal percentage connecting at a 51.7 percent rate from the floor.

35.4 – Jaylen Forbes’ 35.4 minutes per game lead the American Athletic Conference

18.9 – Jalen Cook is averaging 18.9 points per game, a figure that ranks second in the ACC.

15 – Tulane has faced 15 opponents this season which came into their meeting with the Green Wave with a record of .500 or better.

13 – Tulane ranks 13th in the nation in the fewest turnovers.

7 – The Green Wave picked up their seventh league win of the year on Feb. 5 vs. East Carolina which is more than its conference wins total from a year ago.

1 – Tulane ranks first in the American in turnover margin.

WITH A WIN OVER TEMPLE…

• Tulane would improve to 8-4 for the first time ever in American Athletic Conference play.

• Tulane would have 11 wins on the year, besting their total from 2020-21 campaign.

• Tulane would get their first win at home versus temple since joining the AAC for the 2014-15 campaign.

• Green Wave head coach Ron Hunter would improve to 3-2 against Temple.

THE OPPONENT – TEMPLE

• These teams have met 17 times with Temple holding the series lead at 12-5.

• Temple comes to New Orleans after a 52-49 loss on the road at USF.

• The Owls have not played a game at home since Jan. 25, making Tulane their fifth road game in a row.

• Damien Dunn leads Temple in scoring averaging 15.5 ppg, a figure that ranks seventh in the AAC.

• As a team, Temple ranks third in the American Athletic Conference in rebounds per game.

LAST TIME AT HOME: GREEN WAVE SINK THE PIRATES

• Sophomore Jaylen Forbes led Tulane with 26 points as the Tulane men’s basketball team put on an offensive clinic in their 86-66 victory over ECU.

• With the win, Tulane moved to 7-4 in conference play and 10-10 overall. This is the Green Wave’s best conference record since they joined the AAC for the 2014-15 campaign.

• All 12 of Cook’s first-half points came from the three-point range, while 12 of Forbes’ 14 points in the first also came from beyond the arc.

• The Green Wave defeated the Pirates after falling to them in Greenville earlier in the season in OT 88-80.

• Kevin Cross has now scored double figures in 13 straight contests.

• This is the 18th time this season three or more players have scored in the double-digits.

MILESTONE WATCH

• With a win over Temple, head coach Ron Hunter would collect his 33rd win at Tulane and his 478th overall win.

• Senior DeVon Baker now sits at 1,200 in his career.

• Sophomore Jaylen Forbes needs 6 points to reach 800 in his career.

• Sophomore Kevin Cross needs 37 points to reach 700 in his career.

• Senior Scott Spencer needs 40 points for 500 in his career.

• Freshman Jalen Cook needs 61 points for 500 in his career.

• Freshman Sion James needs 10 points for 300 in his career.





LAGNIAPPE

Jalen Cook scored in double figures for the 19 th time this season.

time this season. Jaylen Forbes has hit six three-pointers in back-to-back games.

has hit six three-pointers in back-to-back games. Tulane has made at least one 3-point field goal in 247 consecutive games. The last time the Green Wave failed to do so came on Jan. 16, 2014 at home against Louisiana Tech when they went 0-for-14 from outside.

Tulane won the turnover battle (17-10) for the 18 th time this season.

time this season. This is the 18th time this season three or more players have scored in the double-digits.



DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL TULANE ATHLETICS APP

Download the official mobile app of Tulane Athletics. Now, you can stay in touch with the Green Wave anytime and anywhere on your Android or iOS mobile device.



TICKETS

Tickets for the 2021-22 season can be purchased by calling 504-861-WAVE (9283), logging on to TulaneTix.com or visiting the ticket office at the James W. Wilson Jr. Center.



FOLLOW ON SOCIAL MEDIA

For behind-the-scenes coverage, follow Tulane men’s basketball (@GreenWaveMBB) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.



WE ARE NOLA BUILT

Tulane University is located in the city of New Orleans. It is a city built on tradition and resiliency. The lessons Green Wave student-athletes have learned through their connection with this university and city have BUILT doctors, lawyers, business leaders, conference champions, all-conference players, All-Americans, professional athletes and NCAA tournament teams. The city of New Orleans has shaped us into who we are today. We are One City. We are Tulane. We are NOLA BUILT. Check out at NolaBuilt.com.

{Courtesy: release from Tulane athletics}