DALLAS – The Tulane University men’s basketball team (13-14) fell to the SMU Mustangs (22-7) 74-68 on Sunday afternoon inside the Moody Coliseum in Dallas.



With the loss, the Green Wave finishes 10-8 in the American, good for fifth place in the conference.



Tulane shot 42 percent from the field and just 19 percent from beyond the arc as opposed to SMU’s 43 percent from the field and 43 percent from three point range.



Three players scored in the double figures with Jadan Coleman leading the Wave with a career-high 19 points, 17 of those coming in the first half. Jaylen Forbes totaled 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds. DeVon Baker had 11 of his own.



SMU got off to a hot start that put Tulane down 17-4 just five minutes into the first half. The Wave showed no quit as they battled back and knotted the score at 24 thanks to a jumper by Nobal Days . Coleman would take over from there hitting a triad of threes and a jumper to put Tulane up 37-32.



Tulane would go ahead by as much as 11 in the first half and would have the lead heading into the locker room, 45-38.



The Mustangs retaliated in the second half, quickly chipping away at the Wave’s lead. SMU would take the lead at 49-48 off a layup with 16 minutes left to play. SMU would hold the lead for the rest of the game, but not without a fight from Tulane.



With just 1:44 left in the game, Tulane would be down by just two thanks to a pullup jump shot from Forbes, but SMU would stretch the lead back out and take the game 74-68.



LAGNIAPPE

Jaylen Forbes made his 50 th straight start, the most on the team.

straight start, the most on the team. Tulane has made at least one 3-point field goal in 253 consecutive games. The last time the Green Wave failed to do so came on Jan. 16, 2014 at home against Louisiana Tech when they went 0-for-14 from outside.

Tulane out-rebounded SMU 39-33

This is the 24th time this season three or more players have scored in the double-digits.

Tulane enters the AAC tournament as the 5th seed.



UP NEXT



Tulane will face Temple at 2 p.m. CT in Fort Worth, Texas at the AAC Tournament.



