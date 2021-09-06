Tulane Medical Center caring for their staff to help them recover from Hurricane Ida

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Tulane Medical Center’s motto is to care like family, they treat their patients like family and now in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, it is more important than ever to treat their staff like family.

“Anything we can do to support our staff and get our own staff back whole, so they can provide care for our patients,” Ron Childress, Associate Chief Nursing Officer at Tulane Medical Center said.

Tulane Medical Center is part of the Hospital Corporation of America, known as HCA. They are providing housing, hotel stays, free gas, free meals, free laundry service, and supplies like tarps.

Deon Guidroz, a nursing leader lives in Thibodeaux, an area hit hard by Ida.

“My home had significant damage, mostly roofing, and it is livable, but we will be without power and running water,” she said.

Guidroz went on to say, “In order to provide care to other people you have to be in a good place mentally. Being able to come to work and do what I do to take care of patients without having to worry about personal issues is just phenomenal.”

The Hospital Corporation of America has set up an HCA Hope Fund which has raised $460-thousand to help out team members across the country.