Tulane, Loyola students report being drugged at local bar

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Unsettling news hit the campus of Tulane and Loyola Universities after both schools sent out emails about alleged drugging at TJ Quills, a popular college bar.

“It’s definitely concerning considering it’s so close to campus,” said Stacia McBreen, a Tulane student.

“It’s really terrifying because then you never really know what’s going to happen, you don’t know where you’ll end up, so it’s really scary,” said Addie Stewart, a Tulane student.

“I’ve heard a lot about it on social media, it’s obviouslty super concerning,” said Buddy Palmer, a Tulane student.

Both universities have received numerous reports of students allegedly being roofied at the bar.

Amelia Racky, a freshman at Loyola, says one of her closest friends was a victim.

“She told me that when she left TJ’s she did not remember going to The Boot or like anything like that. She lost her phone, didn’t remember really anything about the night. The fact that she only really had one drink and can’t really remember the night is something that is pointing towards it and it’s really scary,” said Racky.

The New Orleans Police Department, Loyola and Tulane police are working together to investigate the incidents.

NOPD says TJ Quills was raided after receiving multiple reports of students being roofied.

Students say they’re staying alert and say they plan to take extra precautions when going to the bars.