It's called Ceres and here's where to take a bite

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Nobody dives into a bowl of cereal like Rich Simmerman.

With the appetite of an Olympic diving team, he was once a 200-pound, ten-year-old.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood wonders, how many bowls of cereal could Rich Simmerman devour?

Rich Simmerman says, “Five and that’s before breakfast.”

All that cereal was food for thought for Rich. He’s an MBA student at Tulane University. And the New Orleans 23-year-old who did the research and realized that good-tasting cereal may not be so good for you.

Now, at Lakeview Grocery, with his co-worker in the food fast lane whose name happens to be Lane, Rich stocks the shelves with the cereal he invented.

It’s called Ceres.

The name comes from the Roman goddess of agriculture and grain.

Her picture is right there on the package. It’s a package that packs 20 grams of protein.

It’s a recipe of almonds and oats.