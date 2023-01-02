NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— It was a nailbiter, but Tulane did it! Less than an hour ago, the Green Wave won the Cotton Bowl. Tulane upset the USC Trojans by one point!
WGNO spent the day at Bruno’s Tavern and talked to fans about Tulane’s victory!
by: Kenny Lopez
Posted:
Updated:
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— It was a nailbiter, but Tulane did it! Less than an hour ago, the Green Wave won the Cotton Bowl. Tulane upset the USC Trojans by one point!
WGNO spent the day at Bruno’s Tavern and talked to fans about Tulane’s victory!