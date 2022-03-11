NEW ORLEANS – The #18 Tulane University baseball team (10-3) plays host to the University of Evansville (3-10) for a three-game series this weekend inside Greer Field at Turchin Stadium.



THE MATCHUP

Game one of the series starts at 6:30 p.m. First pitch on Saturday is at 2:00 p.m. and Sunday’s finale begins at 1:00 p.m.



The series will be aired live on ESPN+ and radio coverage will be on WRBH 88.3 FM.



The series will be the first all-time matchup between Tulane and Evansville.



ROLLING WAVE

After its series win over #23 Mississippi State last weekend, the Wave was ranked in six national polls. D1 Baseball has Tulane at number 18 in its most recent poll.



Tulane is currently first in the American Athletic Conference and has a series win over Louisiana Tech to go with its triumph over #23 Mississippi State.



Outfielder Ethan Groff is enjoying a great start to the season and has been named AAC player of the week in back-to-back weeks. Groff is hitting .477 this year with three home runs and 14 RBIs. He leads Tulane in all three categories.



SCOUTING THE PURPLE ACES

Evansville is off to a slow start and currently sits at the bottom of the Missouri Valley Conference.



Junior infielder Mark Shallenberger leads the team in batting average, currently hitting at a .354 clip. Fifth-year senior infielder Tanner Craig has a team-leading six home runs and 13 RBIs on the season.



Evansville is coming off a 7-4 away loss to Belmont.



LAST TIME OUT

Tulane dropped a midweek clash to Southern Miss 7-2 on Wednesday night in Hattiesburg.



Southern Miss’s starter silenced the Wave bats, striking out eight and giving up only one earned run over eight innings of work.



Groff and Jared Hart both recorded a pair of hits.





