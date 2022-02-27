RUSTON, La. — The Tulane University baseball team swept their doubleheader versus La Tech with a 12-3 win over the Bulldogs in game two Sunday afternoon inside J.C. Love field at Pat Patterson Stadium.



Freshman Ethan Groff led the Green Wave at the plate with two hits, both extra base hits, and two RBI.



Freshman right-handed pitcher Michael Massey took the win for the Green Wave with 5.1 innings of work, three earned run, seven hits and two strikeouts. Right-handed pitchers Kyle Beaty and Grant Siegel closed it out with a combined 2.2 innings pitched, one hit and one strikeout.



Tulane scored all 12 of their runs between the second and the third innings. Jared Hart started it off in the second with a bases loaded-walk to score Luis Aviles . La Tech padded the score with an error to bring in Chase Engelhard . Brady Hebert singled up the middle to bring in Hart and Seth Beckstead .



The defense wasn’t on the field long retiring three straight in the bottom of the second.

In the top of the third the Green Wave scored eight runs on six hits. Beckstead, Groff, Jacob LaPrairie , Bennett Lee and Aviles all picked up at least one RBI in the inning.



The Bulldogs would string together back-to-back scoring innings with three runs plated in the bottom of the fifth and two in the bottom of the sixth to avoid the shutout.



Tulane picked up one more run in the top of the seventh with Groff scoring on a wild pitch to take the game 13-5.



Up Next

Tulane will be back in action on Tuesday taking on the Lions of Southeastern in Hammond, La.



{Courtesy: release from Tulane}