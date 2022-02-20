NEW ORLEANS- The Tulane University baseball team (3-0) won 5-4, completing the sweep of the University of Massachusetts Lowell (0-3), on Sunday afternoon inside Greer Field at Turchin Stadium.



Tulane looked like it was going to cruise to the sweep early in the game before UML roared back into the game. The comeback effort fell just short however, as Tulane scored the crucial game-winning run in the eighth inning to claim the win.



“I brought them together in the middle of the game and the message was stay calm, nobody’s panicked, nobody’s upset,” head coach Travis Jewett said. “These are good types of games for us. These are learning moments, playing close games. It’s not going to be easy, so early in the season to get challenged like this, it’s good for us.”



True freshman Michael Massey took the hill for his Green Wave debut. Massey tossed four innings while striking out three and allowing two runs, one earned, on five hits.



After going down 1-0 in the first on a solo home run by Robert Gallagher, Tulane loaded the bases in the bottom of the inning. Chase Engelhard came to the plate with two outs and hit a 105-mph laser directly to the third baseman, keeping the River Hawks ahead for the time being.



Trevor Minder tied the game in the bottom of the second when he launched a line-drive home run over the left field wall. Tulane added three more runs in the inning thanks to a few miscues by the Red Hawks’ defense and RBI singles from Bennett Lee and Luis Aviles .



In the bottom of the third, Jared Hart singled to left, scoring Ethan Groff and increasing the Tulane lead to 5-1.



UML looked prepared to start a rally in the top of the fourth when they had a runner on first with no outs and designated hitter Jimmy Sullivan hit a ball down the right field line. Groff tracked it down and threw a two-hop seed to second base where Engelhard tagged the sliding Sullivan. The Red Hawks did score one run in the inning, but Groff’s play killed a potential big inning.



The River Hawks tied the game in the top of the fifth thanks to a two-run home run by Gallagher and a solo shot from Gerry Siracusa.



Five different relievers came in to pitch innings five through seven before Zach DeVito came in to pitch the eighth. DeVito made quick work of the River Hawks, striking out the side on 13 pitches.



With the game still tied at 5-5 in the bottom of the eighth, Chase Engelhard came to the plate with Aviles on second. Engelhard rolled a ground ball up the middle that was fielded by the shortstop who ranged far to his left. Engelhard hustled down the line and beat the throw for an infield single. Meanwhile, Aviles sprinted to third and didn’t stop as he hit the bag, hustling home to score. The Red Hawks were caught completely off-guard as Aviles slid home, scoring the game-winning run.



“I read the speed of the ball, got a good jump, and I knew it was going to be a close play at first,” Aviles said. “I never broke stride and just went for it. I left it all out there for sure on that one.”



DeVito came back out for the ninth and slammed the door for his first win of the year. The inning wasn’t drama-free, as the River Hawks put runners on first and second with two outs, but DeVito was able to get the last hitter on a swinging strike-three to seal the win.



“Last pitch I was just thinking this has to be a strike right past his bat,” DeVito said. “I have been waiting all weekend to pitch and I just waited my turn until coach called my number.”





UP NEXT: The Wave takes on Nicholls State on Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. in Thibodaux.





