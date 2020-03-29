Tulane Athletics donates excess supplies to Tulane Medical Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS, La.- Tulane University's Athletics Department is playing its part in the fight against Covid-19.

This weekend, The department's training staff joined forces with the Tulane Institute of Sports Medicine to deliver any excess supplies they had to Tulane Medical Center.

TMC has been running short on supplies since the Coronavirus outbreak.

"The big thing that we have that I think a lot of athletic departments have is gloves that we use when we do our treatments, evaluations and things. So that's a big need in the hospital right now. Unfortunately, we don't have the N95 masks, but we do have some procedure masks that may help offset some of the needs that they have for the N95's. The other thing that we did is we donated our Powerade just to help the cause in general if nurses need it to help stay hydrated while they are on shifts for long periods of time we think that will go a long way to help them," said Tulane Assistant AD for Sports Medicine Alby Lindon.

" From an equipment standpoint, we are taking clothes that they can now change out of, leave the clothes that are potentially infected back at the hospital and have clothes that they can go home and be with their families," said Tulane Director of Sports Medicine and Team Physician Gregory Stewart.

In all, the departments donated around 50 boxes of gloves, 200 procedure masks, 1,000 hand sanitizer wipes, 8 hand sanitizer bottles, 100 cases of Powerade as well as clothing and shoes.