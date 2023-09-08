NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Tulane Athletics announced additional parking options ahead of Saturday’s game against Mississippi.

According to the university, a free shuttle will be made available to take fans to the stadium from the Caesars Superdome Champions Garage at 1499 Girod St. Parking at the garage costs $20 and is cashless. The first-come first-serve shuttle starts running at 9:30 a.m. Saturday and will run for two hours after the game.

The shuttle will pick up and drop off in the 6400 block of South Claiborne Ave. near Yulman Stadium. Signage is posted.

Tulane Athletics also announced each fan will be allowed to bring one clear, unopened 20 oz plastic water bottle to the stadium Saturday. However, no reusable bottles are allowed.

Due to the heat, additional Acadian EMS crews will be stationed at the tailgate, East concourse, West concourse, Westfeldt Terrace and Glazer Family Club. A misting and cooling tent are complimentary water stations were added to Party on the Plaza.

The game starts at 2:30 p.m.

