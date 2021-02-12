Want to see the Krewe of Tucks parade? You can!

You can watch the Virtual Tucks Experience

NEW ORLEANS – It’s that time of the year.

Time for the Krewe of Tucks to roll its Mardi Gras parade.

But the pandemic put a stop to that.

But WGNO’s Bill Wood says not to the fun.

You can watch the Virtual Tucks Experience.

It’s Saturday, February 13 from noon to 2 pm.

It’s the same time and date as the parade would be.

You can watch on YouTube, Facebook and Twitch.

The Virtual Tucks Experience features WGNO’s Very Own Kenny Lopez as a co-host.

You’ll hear live music.

You’ll see a live painting.

You’ll see parades from the past.