Want to see the Krewe of Tucks parade? You can!

NEW ORLEANS – It’s that time of the year.
Time for the Krewe of Tucks to roll its Mardi Gras parade.
But the pandemic put a stop to that.
But WGNO’s Bill Wood says not to the fun.
You can watch the Virtual Tucks Experience.
It’s Saturday, February 13 from noon to 2 pm.
It’s the same time and date as the parade would be.
You can watch on YouTube, Facebook and Twitch.
The Virtual Tucks Experience features WGNO’s Very Own Kenny Lopez as a co-host.
You’ll hear live music.
You’ll see a live painting.
You’ll see parades from the past.