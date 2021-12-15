TSA at Louis Armstrong International Airport taken away 115 guns in 2021

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— One thing that’s sure to slow you down at Louis Armstrong International Airport is if you or another traveler brings a prohibited item.

“Before you enter line, check your pockets and think what’s in your suitcase,” Sari Koshetz, TSA Spokesperson said.

During the busy holiday season they are seeing 20-thousand plus people a week, which means about 50-thousand bags between checked and carry-on bags. TSA officers have to make sure there is no threat in those bags. TSA officers have taken away hundreds of dangerous items every week.

“Knives, pocket knives, brass knuckles, martial arts tools, and anything that’s sharp and can serve as a bludgeon,” she said.

And the most dangerous items of all—-guns.

“Year to date, our officers have stopped 115 firearms right here, that’s double what we’ve had in the last two years,” Koshetz said.

Of those 115 guns taken away, 100 were loaded.

“We just need to pay attention. Most especially don’t bring your guns to a Federal checkpoint.

“We want everyone to have a safe and happy holiday season. Say thank you to the TSA officers because the person next to you didn’t have one of these items because of these officers,” she said.

If you are traveling domestically, they recommend you show up two hours before your flight and if you’re traveling internationally then three hours. Also it’s important to remember that there’s a mask mandate here in place at the airport. If you are caught not wearing a mask the first offense is a $1,000 fine, and the second offense is a $3,000 fine.