TSA at Louis Armstrong International Airport prepares for an increase in travelers and gives tips to prepare for flight

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Thursday, July 29, The Transportation Security Administration announced they are ready for the continued surge in travelers at the Louis Armstrong International Airport and across the country.

TSA wants to remind travelers how to navigate the airport checkpoint in the safest and most efficient way.

The first tip TSA provided is to arrive at the airport early, two hours early. Travelers are reminded that the doors to the plane are shut 15 to 20 minutes before the posted flight time.

TSA has installed the latest checkpoint technology at MSY. CATs, also known as credential authentication technology which verifies identities while reducing touchpoints.

Face masks for both employees and passengers are required throughout the airport, including inside the checkpoint.

Since the implementation of the federal face mask mandate for travelers on February 2nd and the subsequent extension into September, masks are required regardless of any local or state easing of restrictions.

Travelers should follow these six tips for getting through the TSA checkpoint as quickly and efficiently as possible.

Tip 1: Wear a face mask. You must. Face masks must be worn in the airport and on the plane.

Tip 2: Leave prohibited items at home. To reduce the likelihood of physical contact with TSA officers at the checkpoint, verify if items are prohibited by using the “What Can I Bring?” page on TSA.gov. Also empty your pockets of your wallet, coins, phone, and other permitted items into your own carry-on, not into the trays in the checkpoint. That will reduce touchpoints as well.

Tip 3: Prepare for the security checkpoint. Have a valid ID card readily available. Follow the liquids rule of 3.4 ounces or less, with the exception of hand sanitizer, which has a temporary 12-ounce limit in carry-on baggage.

Tip 4: No guns at checkpoints ever. Airline passengers can fly with firearms only in checked baggage. All firearms must be properly packed and declared to the airline at check-in. Contact your particular airline for additional guidance. And know what the laws are on both sides of your trip.

Tip 5:Help is always available. Get live assistance by tweeting your questions and comments to @AskTSA or via Facebook Messenger, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. EST and weekends/holidays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. EST. You can also call the TSA Contact Center at 866-289-9673.

Tip 6: Enroll now in TSA PreCheck®. “Travel with Ease” by enrolling in TSA PreCheck and avoid removing shoes, belts, liquids, food, laptops, and light jackets. Most new enrollees receive a known traveler number within five days, and membership lasts for five years.

For additional information about TSA procedures during COVID-19 visit the TSA website.