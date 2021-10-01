Trunk or treat at Lafreniere Park on October 29

Halloween Pumpkin Jack O’ Lantern Candy Bucket is covered with a face mask in this file photo. (Getty Images)

METAIRIE,La. (WGNO) — The Kenner North Kiwanis will be hosting a Trunk or Treat event on Friday, October 29, 2021, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The event will be held at Lafreniere Park in the North Mall Parking Lot between the Copeland Meadow and Mall Island. Tickets will be $5.00 per child 12 and under. There will also be food trucks on-site with refreshments available for purchase.

Those wishing to participate as a trunk must fill out a registration form. There is no cost to set up a trunk but participants must provide their own trunk set up. Below are the requirements:

· All trunks must arrive before5:45 p.m. on Friday, October 29, 2021 (set-up begins at 2 p.m.)

· Participants should bring candy or treats for 1,000 kids

· Participants must provide a table for items so there is no contact

· No loud music

· No risqué or overly scary trunks

· Business materials/information may be placed on tables (signs should not exceed 2’X4’ inches)

· Cars must remain off during the event; no open flames, fireworks, or flammable material and no toy weapons.

For those that are interested in participating as one of the trunks for this event, please contact Lafreniere Park at 504-838-4389 or email lpoffice@jeffparish.net.