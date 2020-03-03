Trump endorses Bill Cassidy for reelection in Louisiana

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 19: U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) (L) speaks as Senate Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) (R) listens during a news briefing after the weekly Senate Republican policy luncheon at the Capitol September 19, 2017 in Washington, DC. Senate Republican held a weekly policy luncheon to discuss GOP agenda. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — President Donald Trump has announced his support for Republican U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy’s reelection bid in Louisiana.

Support from the president was expected. A Monday tweet made it official.

Trump thanked Cassidy for supporting his agenda and tweeted that Cassidy has his “complete and total endorsement.” Cassidy’s campaign promoted the president’s backing.

The GOP senator is running for a second six-year term in Louisiana’s Nov. 3 election. He won’t know his full slate of competitors until mid-July, when the candidate signup period is held.

But he’s drawn at least one opponent so far: Antoine Pierce, a Baton Rouge Democrat and community organizer who hosts a radio talk show.