SLIDELL, La (WGNO) — Police and firefighters in Slidell rushed to a home on North Boulevard Friday afternoon (Oct. 7) after a pickup truck crashed into a home.

The Slidell Police Department says the driver of the truck suffered some sort of a medical issue and was transported to the hospital. Firefighters say they had to removed a door on the truck to remove the man. Police also say that nobody was inside the home at the time of the crash.

It happened a little after 12pm, and police advised people to avoid the area while they worked with firefighters and other first responders to remove the truck and make sure no other people were injured.

As of mid-afternoon on Friday, there was no update on the driver’s condition at the hospital.

Saint Tammany Fire Protection District #1 and the Slidell Police Department release some photos taken at the scene. You can see them in the gallery below.

Photo provided by Slidell Police Department

Photo provided by St. Tammany Fire Protection Dist. #1

Photo provided by St. Tammany Fire Protection Dist. #1

Photo provided by St. Tammany Fire Protection Dist. #1

Photo provided by St. Tammany Fire Protection Dist. #1