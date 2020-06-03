Troopers investigate deadly crash on I-12 in Hammond

HAMMOND, LA.– Louisiana State Troopers are investigating a deadly crash on Interstate 12 near Airport Road in Hammond.
According to investigators, 30-year-old Jory W. Thaxton was driving westbound on I-12 in a Toyota Corolla at a high rate of speed around midnight. That is when Troopers say that Thaxton crashed into the back of an 18-wheeler. Thaxton was taken to a hospital with severe injuries and pronounced dead a short time later. Fatality investigators say that seat belts were used by both drivers and impairment is not suspected. As a part of the crash investigation, a blood sample was collected for scientific analysis from Thaxton. The driver of the 18-wheeler voluntarily took a breathalyzer test which showed no amount of alcohol present.
The crash remains under investigation.