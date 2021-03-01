Troop C investigates sixth fatality after fifth crash kills Lafourche man

LAROSE, La. — Shortly before noon on Monday, the Louisiana State Police were notified of a single-vehicle fatality crash on LA 308 south of the Valentine Paper Mill.

The crash took the life of 55-year-old Barry Guidry.

The preliminary investigation revealed Guidry was traveling south on LA 308 in a 2005 Dodge Ram pick-up. For reasons still under investigation, Guidry ran off of the roadway while in a right curve and struck a tree.

Guidry suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Impairment is unknown as a factor and a standard toxicology report is pending. Guidry was properly restrained at the time of the crash and the investigation is ongoing.

Troop C has investigated 5 fatal crashes resulting in 6 deaths in 2021.