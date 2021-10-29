Trick-or-treat? Tips to have a Covid-19 free Halloween

METAIRIE (WGNO)– Trick-or-treat? Give me something good to eat! But as you know Covid-19 is a not a treat you or your kids want to get while trick-or-treating this Halloween.

“We know a lot of people missed out last year. We do know a lot of people want to participate in activities this year,” Sarah Babcock, Chief Administrative Assistant with Jefferson Parish said.

Babcock said here are a few tips to keep your kids safe this Halloween while trick-or treating.

“If you are going trick-or-treating up to someone’s door, you may want to wear a mask. Use hand sanitizers in between houses. Stay in small groups instead of large groups, that’s always helpful. Reduce face to face contact for long periods with other people,” she said.

Jefferson Parish saw extremely high COVID-19 numbers, so she recommends those tips for parents.

“I plan on going trick-or-treating with my kids. They will be wearing a COVID mask in addition to their Halloween costume,” she said.

She says this Halloween it is important to protect your kids especially since kids ages 5-11 can’t be vaccinated.

“It is really important that in order to keep our kids in school we keep their recreational activities like Halloween as safe as possible. This year is a much safer time. The positivity rate is lower, but we still have to protect our children,” Babcock said.

Health leaders report that since August kids ages 5 to 17 have had the highest number of COVID-19 cases.