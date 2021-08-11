Trees talk to her. Want to know what they say?

She's the Girl Scout making the world a better place

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – In a lab at Tulane University in New Orleans, Emily Kraus studies earthquakes in Africa

It’s a long way from Louisiana

But a subject that hits close to home, as WGNO’s Bill Wood wants to tell you.

Emily enrolled as a student of the great outdoors as a Girl Scout.

Beginning as a Brownie back in kindergarten.

From selling cookies to hiking trails, her story could be a book.

And it is.

And it’s called How You Can Change the World, An Environmentalist’s ABCs.

It’s a book for kids.

But a book for kids of all ages.

As a grown up, now 19-year old Emily’s outdoor adventures moved inside mostly.

Unlimited in her laptop laboratory these days.

Unlimited like Emily herself.

The book she wrote got her the Girl Scout Gold Award for excellence

It’s highest honor given.

The Tulane teenager, scouting out a life for herself now as an environmental scientis sets the standard.

In a book that goes from Albatross to Zero Waste.

The ABCs of the environment.

Letter by letter.

For the girls, and the boys, right behind her.