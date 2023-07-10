METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Jefferson Parish Councilwoman Jennifer Van Vranken announced two transportation upgrades for the Metairie Road District, including the launch of an app to track train traffic and Lyft rides for residents at the same rate as a public bus ride– $1.50.

Van Vranken said the “Move Metairie Tracking Forward” app will offer users real-time updates about trains in Metairie including:

Advanced notice of trains approaching Metairie Road

Estimated time until trains arrive at the Metairie Road crossing

Alerts on the direction of train travel

Estimated time until the train crossing is clear

Live camera view of the railroad crossing

Van Vranken said the “Move Metairie On-Demand Zone” will offer residents curb-to-curb transportation in a designated area, Monday through Friday from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. through the rideshare service Lyft.

Each Lyft trip will cost $1.50, the cost of a traditional public bus ride, with free rides for passengers transferring to or from the Canal Boulevard Terminal and Airline-Severn bus stop.

Van Vranken will announce more details at a news conference on Thursday, July 13, at 11:00 a.m.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts