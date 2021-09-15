Transfer station open for residents to dispose of garbage

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Starting Wednesday at 11 a.m., the City of New Orleans Department of Sanitation will allow residents to dispose of bagged household garbage at the Elysian Fields Transfer Station free of charge temporarily while the city works to increase sanitation contractor capacity.

The Transfer Station will open at 8 a.m. daily. Given the demand, residents are advised that there could be long lines and wait times to utilize the transfer station. The Sanitation Department is coordinating closely with the New Orleans Police Department Traffic Division to monitor traffic flow on Elysian Fields Avenue.

Where: 2829 Elysian Fields Ave.

When: 8 a.m. until 3 p.m., daily

Who: New Orleans Residents only

Residents should access the Elysian Fields Transfer Station via the service road and enter through the gate at the rear of the property.

Residents will be responsible for off-loading their garbage at the site. The City will only be accepting bagged household garbage. Vegetative debris, construction debris, appliances, electronics, or tires will not be accepted. Commercial vehicles are not eligible to dispose of debris at the Elysian Fields Transfer Station.

Residents may call 311 for any questions regarding the offloading of debris or the Elysian Fields Transfer Station.