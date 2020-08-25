Traffic stop on I-12 leads to arrest of two including Mexican resident

“Troopers discovered approximately 7.3 kilograms of suspected cocaine inside.”

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Guillermo Espinoza of Juarez, Mexico, and Consuelo Marmolejo of Sunland Park, New Mexico are in the St. Tammany Parish Jail after a recent traffic stop on I-12 East.

Espinoza and Marmolejo were driving a 2020 Dodge Durango when the Louisiana State Police initiated a traffic stop around 10:30 a.m. on Monday, August 24.

LSP says, “troopers became suspicious of criminal activity and requested consent to search the vehicle.”

A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of narcotics.

Specifically, “troopers discovered approximately 7.3 kilograms of suspected cocaine inside,” according to the Louisiana State Police.

The two individuals are each facing one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine.