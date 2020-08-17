Traffic stop leads to arrest of a convicted felon from Baton Rouge

METAIRIE, La. (BRPROUD)- The Louisiana State Police arrested Baton Rouge man, Randall Davis, 34, at a traffic stop on I-10 in Metairie on Sunday August 16.
Davis was arrested and charged with the following:
- Possession Of Marijuana
- Possession Of Schedule I and schedule II Drugs Possession
- Use Of And Sale Of Drug Paraphernalia
- Speeding In A Reduced Zone
- Possession Of Firearm Or Carrying Concealed Weapon By A Person Convicted Of Certain Felonies
- Illegal Carrying Of Weapons
- Illegal Possession Of Stolen Firearm
- Warrant Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II Drugs
When pulled over, Davis was found to have an outstanding warrant from East Baton Rouge Parish which led to his arrest, according to the LSP Facebook page.