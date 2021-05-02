Traffic fatalities claim two lives, NOPD reports

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a pair of traffic fatalities on Sunday morning.

The first one occurred on Interstate 10 East and mile marker 242 near Morrison Road.

Early reports show there was one male victim.

The NOPD is also investigating an accident that occurred early Sunday morning on I-10 near the Crowder Boulevard exit.

At around 3:38 a.m., NOPD Seventh District officers responded to a two-vehicle accident at the location when a car crashed into the rear of a disabled vehicle on I-10 East, claiming the life of the 36-year-old male driver of the stationary automobile.

No further information on either incident at this time.