NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that slowed down eastbound traffic on Interstate 10 Friday, July 14.

An investigation revealed around 3:41 p.m. a motorcyclist reportedly struck a guardrail. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officers say the traffic on I-10 East is being diverted at Downman Road as the investigation is ongoing. Drivers are encouraged to find a different route to that destination until the scene is cleared.

