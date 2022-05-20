NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Mid-City Bayou Boogaloo kicks off on Friday afternoon, and visitors should prepare for road closures and traffic.

The City of New Orleans has permitted the 2022 Mid City Bayou Boogaloo, which will take place Friday, May 20 through Sunday, May 22. Impacted neighborhoods include Bayou St. John, City Park and Mid-City.

Parking enforcement personnel will monitor the surrounding streets for illegal parking.

Do not block hydrants, driveways and sidewalks.

Do not park within 20 feet of a crosswalk, intersection or stop sign.

Call (504) 658-8100 for parking enforcement.

The following streets will be closed to traffic on Friday, May 20 from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., and on Saturday, May 21 and Sunday, May 22 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.:

St. Peter Street between Moss Street and Hagan Avenue (Riverside/625 N. Hagan/WB)

Toulouse Street between Moss Street and Hagan Avenue (Riverside/3301 Toulouse St./WB)

St. Philip Street between Moss Street and Hagan Avenue (Riverside/3301 St. Ann St./Westbound)

Elaine Place between Norman C. Francis Parkway and Wilson Street (Lakeside/822 Wilson St./Eastbound)

Orleans Avenue between Norman C. Francis Parkway and Wilson Dr. (Lakeside/800 Wilson St./Eastbound)

3319 Orleans Avenue between Moss Street and Hagan Avenue (Riverside WB)

600 Moss St. between 3356 Dumaine St. (Riverside NB and SB)

3600 Dumaine St. (Lakeside/SB)

500 Norman C. Francis Avenue corner of Toulouse Street (Lakeside/Northbound)

632 Moss St. and the corner of St Peter St. (Riverside/SB)

Festival attendees can park in the following locations:

Paid Public Parking:

P2: The Cannery, 3803 Toulouse St. Due to street closures, the best way to access Toulouse St. is via N. Scott St. or N. Cortez St., which can be reached from Bienville St., or the lake side of Orleans Ave.

P4: Deutsches Haus, 1700 Moss St. The best way to access P4 is to come from Esplanade Ave. or Desaix Blvd. There will be a FREE shuttle between this parking lot and the festival!

P6: 401 N. Jeff Davis

Parking Map & Street Closures: Click here to download a map showing the best way to detour the street closures and easily access these lots.

Handicapped Parking:

Handicapped parking will be available at P7: Armstong Supply, 3600 Orleans Avenue. Vehicles must have the proper handicapped identification for access.

Street Parking:

Legal parking in the surrounding neighborhoods is very limited. Tickets can be issued throughout the weekend for failure to observe signage or the required distances from driveways, corners, and fire hydrants, as well as for parking against the flow of traffic. Please be sure to obey all posted parking signs.

Transportation

Traffic will be restricted along the route. Residents are encouraged to be patient and to prepare for heavy vehicular and pedestrian traffic. Attendees are encouraged to use alternatives to driving, including RTA public transportation, taxis, rideshares (Uber, Lyft) or bicycling, including Blue Bikes.

Bikes

Bicycle parking areas are located adjacent to the Gentilly Pedestrian and the Sauvage Street Pedestrian festival entrances. Blue Bikes will also have drop zones at those entrances.

RTA

RTA routes may experience delays or detours during the event. All RTA service alerts, updates and detours can be accessed by downloading the RTA’s GoMobile app. To learn more, visit www.norta.com or call Ride Line at (504) 248-3900.

Boating Rules and Regulations

Boating and rafting on Bayou St. John during a neighborhood festival is what makes Bayou Boogaloo unique. For more information on how to plan your Bayou Boogaloo Experience, see Boating Regulations at Bayou Boogaloo Boating Rules.