PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WGNO) — The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) is advising drivers to seek alternative routes after a crash shut down one westbound lane of the I-10 bridge.
According to MDOT reports, the lane closures began on Wednesday, July 5, and will last up to five weeks, starting back up on Friday, Aug. 11. Workers will alternate one lane at a time to fix repairs.
An alternate route on U.S. 90 near Pearlington is closed until further notice as well. Traffic can be expected to be delayed by 30-40 minutes.
Updated travel information can be found the MODT traffic map or at MDOTtraffic.com.
Latest Posts:
- Road testing the new all-electric Rolls Royce
- Campsites found in Pennsylvania manhunt for escaped ‘survivalist’ prisoner
- Smith wins individual title at LIV London, falls just short of team win
- Schumer calls for investigation into Prime energy drink created by YouTube stars Logan Paul, KSI
- Juveniles at Louisiana’s Angola maximum-security prison will move to new youth facility in the fall
Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.