TICKFAW, La. (WGNO) — Residents in Tangipahoa Parish can expect some delays in their normal routes starting on Wednesday, July 19.
According to Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller, George Road will be closed at the intersection of LA 442 in Tickfaw starting at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The closure is scheduled until around 3:30 p.m. to allow crews time to remove and replace the cross drain.
In addition to the cross drain project, Miller said the following road work is scheduled on Phase 2023 projects during the week on July 17:
Paving
- Pinecrest Drive
- Northwood Crossing
- Oak Meadows Boulevard
- Martino
- Iverstine
- Schafer Drive
- Jolane Drive
- Lynwood Drive
- East Nickens Road
- Dutch Lane
- Hickory Drive
- Cemetery Road
Patching
- West and East Snowball Circle
- Snowball Circle
- Plum
- Pecan Allee Drive
- Pecan Trace Drive
- Twin Lakes Boulevard
- Kellywood Boulevard
- Hollie Lane
- Loyd Lane
- Miller Lane
Dressing
- Cutrer Road
- Mandela Road
- Pine Street, Wilson
- East 8th Street
- East Alessi Street
- Catfish Farm
- Straughan Nursery
- Chappapeela Road
- J.E. Joiner
- McManus Road
More updates on road work and road work closures in Tangipahoa Parish can be found on the parish’s website.
