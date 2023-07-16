TICKFAW, La. (WGNO) — Residents in Tangipahoa Parish can expect some delays in their normal routes starting on Wednesday, July 19.

According to Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller, George Road will be closed at the intersection of LA 442 in Tickfaw starting at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The closure is scheduled until around 3:30 p.m. to allow crews time to remove and replace the cross drain.

In addition to the cross drain project, Miller said the following road work is scheduled on Phase 2023 projects during the week on July 17:

Paving

Pinecrest Drive

Northwood Crossing

Oak Meadows Boulevard

Martino

Iverstine

Schafer Drive

Jolane Drive

Lynwood Drive

East Nickens Road

Dutch Lane

Hickory Drive

Cemetery Road

Patching

West and East Snowball Circle

Snowball Circle

Plum

Pecan Allee Drive

Pecan Trace Drive

Twin Lakes Boulevard

Kellywood Boulevard

Hollie Lane

Loyd Lane

Miller Lane

Dressing

Cutrer Road

Mandela Road

Pine Street, Wilson

East 8th Street

East Alessi Street

Catfish Farm

Straughan Nursery

Chappapeela Road

J.E. Joiner

McManus Road

More updates on road work and road work closures in Tangipahoa Parish can be found on the parish’s website.

