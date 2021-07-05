Traffic Alert: Three culvert replacements scheduled for Tangipahoa Parish

AMITE, La. (WGNO) —Tangipahoa Parish officials remind motorists that Tangipahoa Parish Road and Bridge crews plan to complete three culvert replacement projects this week.

Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller said crews have scheduled the following culvert replacement projects:

Tuesday, July 6, on Russell Town Road

Wednesday, July 7, on Cory Road

Thursday, July 8, on School Road

Due to the extent of the work involved, each roadway will be closed to traffic at the site of the repair during the construction process. Detour signs will be posted on the day of construction.

In addition to the rail repairs, overlay crews are also planning for a busy week.

Local road construction projects scheduled for July 6-9 include:

Asphalt overlay on Arena, Brumfield, North Oak, Lafitte, Ruth, Caroline, E. Hoover, Harvey, Midway, Buckles Lane, Old Genessee, Webster, and Michelli

Asphalt patching on North Oak, E. Hoover, Ruth, Harvey, Caroline, Wyndotte, Michelli, Robert Vernon, Houltonwood, and Old Genessee

Milling on Wilson, Ruffino, Steptoe, Dykes, and North Cooper

Cement work on Airline and Dykes

Shoulder work on Schum, R Harper, Morgan Howes, Wheat Crest, Osceola, Phoenix Square, and North Oak

Three course treatment work on F Lea, G Lea, B Sanders, Doty, Wyndotte, Robert Vernon, Sandy Hollow, Houltonwood, Glen Alford, J Rowden, Voight, and St. Alexander

All work is weather-permitting.

Signs will be posted on the day of construction, and motorists are reminded to use alternate routes, where possible, due to traffic delays during the construction period.