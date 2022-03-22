NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Due to the severe weather in East New Orleans and the Lower Ninth Ward, the New Orleans RTA will adjust service along the following routes until damage assessments are completed and service can safely resume.

63 – New Orleans East Owl, 62- Morrison, 64 – Lake Forest service will terminate at the Walmart on Bullard

service will terminate at the Walmart on Bullard 88 – St. Claude service will terminate at Poland Ave. and St. Claude Ave.

service will terminate at Poland Ave. and St. Claude Ave. 84 – Galvez service will terminate at Poland Ave. and Claiborne Ave.

service will terminate at Poland Ave. and Claiborne Ave. 94 – Broad service will terminate at Chef and Bundy

Riders can expect delays throughout the system due the to the weather event.

Streetcar and ferry service remains suspended and replaced with bus service until further notice.