NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — All lanes of the North Galvez Bridge were closed at 7 a.m. Monday morning to begin upgrades on the $7.3M FEMA-funded St. Claude Group C construction project.

According to a City of New Orleans report received late Monday evening, the Department of Public Works contractor, Durr Construction, closed the bridge to both vehicular and pedestrian traffic for the next 10 weeks as crews excavate and repair underground water lines.

Residents in this area are reportedly being notified of the closure via a neighborhood canvass.

All traffic will be detoured beginning on Almonaster Avenue and Louisa Street down through North Claiborne Avenue and the North Robertson Street corridors. RTA buses will shift services around the detour. Riders can visit the RTA webpage for further instructions.

Traffic Advisory: Temporary closure of the North Galvez Bridge for infrastructure upgrades





The entire project is scheduled to be complete in summer 2022, weather permitting. In general, the contractor is working from 7 a.m. until sunset, Monday through Friday.

Since May 2018, DPW has completed 99 projects with an estimated value of $282M. Today, more than 70roadwork projects are under construction, with an estimated value of $700M.