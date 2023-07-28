NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that delayed traffic on Friday, July 28.

According to reports, shots were fired at a vehicle at the Interstate 10 Louisa off ramp exit going toward New Orleans East.

The NOPD is in the process of gathering details on a possible suspect or motive.

There are no updates at this time.

