METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — What appears to be a multi-vehicle crash in the eastbound lane of Interstate 10 has backed up traffic past Clearview Parkway just before noon on Saturday.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is on the scene and at least two vehicles have been moved toward the inside lane shoulder just past the Bonnabel Drive exit and before the I-10/610E split.

However, traffic continues to back up toward Kenner.

Stay tuned to WGNO News for more information.