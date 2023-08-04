HAHNVILLE, La. (WGNO) — Drivers in St. Charles Parish are advised to take caution traveling in the Hahnville area on Friday, Aug. 4.

The St. Charles Parish Facebook page announced a brush fire in the area causing heavy smoke around 5:30 p.m.

Firefighters are on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back in with WGNO for more updates.

