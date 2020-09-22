Traffic Advisory: 18-wheeler broken down on Metairie Road railroad tracks

METAIRIE, LA – In a social media post, Councilman Scott Walker shared the video below of an 18-wheeler stuck on train tracks.

The big rig apparently broke down on Metairie Road, at the Frisco Avenue railroad crossing.

A tow truck was called to remove the truck, but traffic is still currently being diverted on both sides.

