TERREBONNE PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Many residents in Terrebonne Parish were left without power following a crash Sunday morning on July 23.
Around 7:50 a.m., Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government took to Facebook to inform citizens that crews are on site of a traffic related crash near Highway 182 and Sixth Street.
The outage time was estimated to be four to five hours depending on weather conditions, but was restored around 10:00 a.m.
