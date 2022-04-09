PONCHATOULA, La. (WGNO) —The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating a shooting near the Strawberry Festival on Saturday night.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the incident on Facebook.

Chief Jimmy Travis reported there were shots fired near the Strawberry Festival Fairgrounds.

The festival is now closed for the night according to police.

TPSO determined the incident occurred outside the perimeter of the festival grounds and Ponchatoula PD is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information surrounding this incident should contact the Ponchatoula Police Department.