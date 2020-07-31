TPSO makes arrest in shooting death of Hammond man

HAMMOND, La. (BRPROUD) – 36-year-old Wayne Bourliea was found dead inside Z-Equipment on Wednesday morning.

After a brief investigation by the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, Dedrick Charles Labee, 61, of Tickfaw was arrested on Thursday and is facing these charges:

First Degree Murder

Armed Robbery

Obstruction of Justice

At approximately 8:15 a.m, deputies arrived at the local equipment shop and “discovered the body of 36-year old Wayne Bourliea, an employee of the business,” according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Bourliea was found on the ground and authorities determined that the employee sustained multiple gunshot wounds earlier on Wednesday morning.

Z-Equipment is located at 18082 U.S. Hwy 190.