HAMMOND, La. (BRPROUD) – 81-year-old Earl Dunn has been found alive.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, “he is being transported to a nearby medical facility for evaluation,”

Dunn was found around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

A Silver Alert was activated on Friday, May 28 for the elderly man who suffers from dementia and Alzheimer’s.