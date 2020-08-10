TPSO asking for public’s help identifying vehicle and driver

MANCHAC, La. (BRPROUD) – The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office needs your help.

The sheriff’s office would like everyone to take a look at the attached pictures, especially the bumper.



Pictures courtesy of Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office

TPSO is asking for help identifying the vehicle and driver.

“The vehicle picked up a jet ski around 10:15 p.m. in Manchac on August 8,” according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

If you have any information about the vehicle and or driver in this case, please call the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 345-6150.