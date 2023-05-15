NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — In an effort to aid in the recovery of a Touro nurse who was struck by a vehicle biking home from Jazz Fest, the hospital is holding a blood drive today in her honor.

Touro Hospital has called upon the public to donate in support of Kat Elkins, who remains hospitalized after sustaining severe injuries in the April 29 hit-and-run accident. The New Orleans Police Department is currently searching for a white sedan, possibly an Acura, and its driver as a part of the investigation.

Rebecca Charneco works with Kat Elkins at Touro and she’s donating blood for her friend.

“I received a text message the day of the accident and I was trembling. It is horrific that she was in critical condition,” she said.

34-year-old Touro nurse Kat Elkins was hit by a car while she was riding home on her bike from Jazz Fest a few weeks ago.

“Kat’s a petite nurse. The idea of being hit by a car going 50-plus miles per hour. They did not stop. They did not brake. What her body went through that night, I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy,” she said. .

Because Kat is still in the Intensive Care Unit at University Hospital, The Blood Center and Touro hosted this blood drive for Kat.

“Kat needed a lot of blood that night,” Charneco said.

“Blood is the only medicine that can’t be manufactured. It takes a community to make a difference,” Paul Adams with The Blood Center said.

Others in the community are stepping in to make that difference.

“Just the right thing to do. I just want her to be healthy and to recuperate, and get back on her feet,” Tina Ealy, Donated Blood said.

Kat’s friends at Touro say they are giving of themselves for Kat because that’s what she’d do.

“She’s a cheerleader for a lot of patients. Kat did a good job of that,” Charneco said.

The Blood Center provides blood, blood components, and plasma primarily for hospitals across South Louisiana and parts of the Mississippi Gulf Coast. All blood types are welcome to donate so that the supply may be plentiful especially donors with type O.

The blood drive lasts at Touro today from Noon-5 p.m. The Blood Center said they received an incredible amount of support from the community with 40 blood donations.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.