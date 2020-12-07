Touchdown Toenails! New Orleans Cosmetic Chemist Paints the Saints

NEW ORLEANS – She’s in love.
She’s in love with her nails.
It’s a relationship so real, with colors so deep, she had no choice for her New Orleans career.
She is Mari Alejos-Puente.
And she makes nail polish.
her nail polish comes in colors inspired by New Orleans.
That includes a line just in time for the next New Orleans Saints football game.
Passport Polish is the name of the polish.
It comes from Mari’s selfies taken with her passport, held by her hands, featuring her fingers and her own nail polish, of course.