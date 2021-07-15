4th Annual Top Taco headed to Lafreniere Park in September

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — The 4th Annual Top Taco, presented by Cerveza Modelo, returns on Thursday, September 23. This year’s all-inclusive taco and tequila throw-down will take place at Lafreniere Park in Metairie.

The hugely popular event debuted on the New Orleans festival scene in 2017. Since then, the event has raised more than $50,000.00 for local non-profit organizations. The one-night-only event will benefit the PLEASE Foundation, a non-profit that provides education opportunities to at-risk teens.

“Top Taco is back in a new, spacious location that allows us to put on the type of festival people expect from us,” says Finkelstein.

2019 Top Taco recap

Top Taco 2021 will offer only 300 tickets at each of the following levels at the same price as last year:

$125.00 for VIP

$95.00 for Early Entry/First Tasting

$75.00 for General Admission

Once inside the festival, all food and drinks are included. Visit www.toptaconola.com for more information.

COVID-19 postponed Top Taco 2020 just one week before the festival, in March 2020. Festival Producer Shane Finkelstein credits the continued support of Top Taco’s sponsors and participating restaurants for the ability to host the event in 2021.

“Top Taco would have been difficult to put on if our fans had given up on us; more than 1,500 ticket holders had faith and held on to their tickets instead of requesting a refund last year,” he said. “We plan to reward them with an amazing night of tacos, tequila and entertainment.”

Confirmed for Top Taco 2021 are 2019 winners Johnny Sanchez (David Montes de Oca, Ultimate Top Taco Champion), Tacos & Beer (2019 winner for best creative cocktail critic’s choice made with Avión tequila), Barracuda (Top Traditional Taco), Los Jefes (2019 winner for best creative cocktail people’s choice made with Avión tequila), and Velvet Cactus (best traditional margarita people’s and critic’s choice made with Don Julio).

Metairie favorites like Zócalo, Tacos del Cartel, Mawi Tortillas and El Paso Mexican Grill will also compete for the awards. Already confirmed new competitors include El Cucuy, Hotel Fontenot’s Peacock Lounge, Way of the Taco, Palm & Pine, Pedro’s Taco & Tequila Bar, Mama’s Cantina, and Seither’s Seafood sponsored by the Louisiana Pepper Exchange.

Other returning competitors include Justine, Casa Borrega, Flamingo A Go-Go, Espiritu, and Felipe’s Taqueria.