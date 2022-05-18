NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The long-awaited sequel to the blockbuster film, “Top Gun” will be flying into theaters soon, and a local U.S. Navy fighter pilot is weighing in on the “Top Gun” tactics you’ll see on the big screen in “Top Gun: Maverick.”

The flying tactics fighter pilots use in real life and in the movie can be both thrilling and dangerous.

WGNO’s Kenny Lopez caught up with a fighter pilot stationed here in Louisiana at Belle Chasse— Mike “Hansel” Scott. He tells us what it takes to be a real life “Top Gun” pilot.

“I was born in 1986, the year the first movie came out. My parents took me to see it in theaters,” he said.

Ever since he was a baby— fighter pilot Mike Scott a.k.a. “Hansel” has had strong ties to “Top Gun.”

“I grew up watching the movie. Many fighter pilots did so it was an inspiration,” he said.

For 11 years he flew a F-18 Super Hornet for the U.S. Navy.

“Capable of shooting down enemy aircraft, but also dropping bombs as well as an attack role,” he said.

He’s now in the Air National Guard at Belle Chasse and says what you’ll see in the sequel “Top Gun: Maverick” is mostly…

“Air to air combat beyond visual range using radar or within visual range, which is most of what you’ll see for the Hollywood effect and low level navigation through mountains,” he said.

He went on to say, “There will be times that there’s some stuff that is blatantly obvious we would not do. There are some things we would not do for safety.”

He said one of the most unique aspects you’ll see in the movie is the flight carrier aviation. Flying off aircraft carriers is unique to U.S. Navy and Marine Corps.

“We train to do that on a day to day basis. What you’ll see in the movie is a bit exaggerated. Flying off an aircraft carrier is bar none one of the most incredible thing that I’ve been fortunate enough to do.” Scott said.

“The excitement was landing on the aircraft carrier. All weather, day or night missions. Doing that in pitch black night, no horizon, no moon, no stars, doing that when the boat is moving. Doing that in bad weather is the most exciting thing,” he said.

Ultimately “Hansel” says flying the jets aren’t the only “Top Gun” tactics.

“What makes a good fighter pilot is being humble, credible, and approachable,” he said.

And a need…a need for speed!

“Top Gun: Maverick” hits theaters nation-wide next week. Scenes were filmed on the Norfolk-based aircraft carrier the USS Abraham Lincoln.

Fighter Piot Mike says he was aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln while they were filming.